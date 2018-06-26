Image copyright Diane Image caption Terminal 2 has experienced a loss of power

Passengers at Manchester Airport are facing delays caused by a power cut at one of the terminals.

Terminal 2 has experienced a loss of power which is "impacting operations", the airport confirmed.

"We are working with Electricity North West to identify and resolve the issue and we hope to return to normal service soon," it said.

One woman said the terminal had been in darkness for an hour and claimed people cannot get off flights or check in.

Diane said: "The terminal is in darkness and all screens are blank.

"They can't off load the planes and can't check people in and air bridges aren't working."

Kevin O'Neill tweeted that he was stranded at departures with three children.

Kris also tweeted after landing at the airport apparently unable to disembark due to the outage.