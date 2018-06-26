Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage captures the Stalybridge and Dove Stone moorland blaze

People have been evacuated from their homes due to the spreading moorland fire in Greater Manchester.

The blaze on land near to Buckton Vale, Tameside, initially broke out at 20:19 BST on Sunday and reignited on Monday due to the heat.

Homes in Carr Rise, Carr Lane and Calico Crescent in Carrbrook have been evacuated.

Great Manchester Fire and Recue Service confirmed the blaze was spreading, with smoke and flames seen for miles.

Great Manchester Police said anyone who needed a safe place to stay should contact Tameside Council.

People are being warned to keep their windows and doors shut, although firefighters stress the smoke is not toxic.

Skip Twitter post by @gmpolice Homes in the Calico Crescent area of Tameside are now being evacuated due to their close proximity to the Moorland Fires.



Anyone who has requires a safe place to go should contact Tameside Council on 0161 342 2222.@TamesideCouncil @tmbc_places — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 26, 2018 Report

Firefighters from across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Derbyshire have been tackling the fire.

The blaze, on tinder-dry hills above Stalybridge, has been raging for days despite efforts by firefighters, gamekeepers and farmers.

A massive amount of smoke has drifted westwards over Manchester, with large parts of the city experiencing poor visibility.

People as far as 20 miles away said they could smell the smoke on Tuesday evening.

Skip Twitter post by @Conornffc Didn't have a clue about this fire in saddleworth until I got off the tram in Prestwich and could smell the smoke from 20 miles away. Absolute madness. — Conor Quinn (@Conornffc) June 26, 2018 Report

Earlier, station manager Lee Bourne said: "There is a concern about the amount of low lying smoke which is affecting local areas, namely Carrbrook, Greenfield and parts of Saddleworth, along with Stalybridge.

"Due to the weather conditions and there being a lack of wind, the smoke has settled so it is important for residents to keep doors and windows closed where there is any visible smoke."

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters have faced tough conditions throughout the hottest day of the year