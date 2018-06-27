Manchester

In pictures: Saddleworth Moor fire

  • 27 June 2018
Saddleworth Moor fire Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The blaze at Saddleworth Moor has been raging since Sunday

A blaze scorching a path through Saddleworth Moor is continuing to spread as England bakes in hot weather.

More than 50 homes have been evacuated and fire crews are dumping water on the tinder-dry hills on foot and from above.

The fire has been spreading for days and billowing smoke can be seen rising above Greater Manchester for miles.

The Army is on standby to provide assistance as firefighters struggle to contain the flames.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The flames have been fanned by evening winds
Image copyright Kenthe Walker
Image caption Villagers in Greenfield can see plumes of white smoke
Image copyright PA
Image caption Pockets of fire remain along the affected 3.7-mile (6km) stretch
Image copyright Alex Glover
Image caption A haze of smoke drifts across Grassington
Image copyright PA
Image caption Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue crews are battling through the smoke
Image copyright PA
Image caption Crews are damping down blazing patches
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thick smoke lingered over nearby Stalybridge
Image copyright PA
Image caption Firefighters say the sheer scale of the fire makes battling it a challenge
Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Image caption The fire was accompanied by a dramatic full moon on Tuesday night

