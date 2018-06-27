Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timelapse footage shows the spread of the fire near Saddleworth Moor

The Army has been called in to help battle a huge moorlands fire which has been raging for three days.

The blaze covers 3.7miles (6km) of moorland above Stalybridge and prompted firefighters to evacuate about 50 homes.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had asked for military assistance.

One resident described seeing "ash falling like rain" and another said it "looked like the apocalypse".

Image copyright NASA Image caption Smoke from the fire could be seen from space from NASA's satellites

Greater Manchester's assistant chief fire officer Dave Keelan said a "request" had gone in to the military.

"That's for help to move high-volume pumps and to transport personnel to remote locations," he said.

Pressed on the arrangements, he said the military was likely to use Chinook helicopters to move two water pumps.

Water firm United Utilities has also provided a helicopter to drop water on to hard-to-access areas of the fire.

Mr Keelan said 100 firefighters from Greater Manchester were tackling seven ongoing blazes on the moorland, with support from Cheshire and Derbyshire.

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman confirmed the fire service had approached them "as a priority" and the MoD was "looking into what might be done."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drones capture the vast moorland blaze

The fire began on Sunday night, reignited on Monday during the hot weather and then spread throughout Tuesday, fanned by evening winds.

About 150 people were forced to leave their homes on Tuesday, with many staying with family and friends. The majority had returned by Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Reynolds, MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, said specialist equipment was being brought by Public Health England to monitor the air quality.

"Residents feel reassured by the actions of the fire service but there is a concern around the air quality and that's something we will monitor," he said.

Mr Reynolds said firefighters were being particularly challenged by "the distance they have to walk and the equipment they are wearing".

"The country needs to give them every bit of support we can," he added.

Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Image caption The fire on Tuesday night was accompanied by a dramatic full moon

Mr Keelan said firefighters had carried pumps and hoses up to two miles to tackle remote pockets of fire.

"Firefighters have to physically carry all of that equipment in this heat, and the heat of the fire gear. . . and that's before they've even started tackling any sort of fire," he said.

"So it's been extremely difficult and they've just got on with it and done a fantastic job, I'm very proud of them."

Mr Keelan added: "There's still a lot of smoke from the fire but air quality levels are being monitored regularly. Air quality is currently at a safe level and therefore residents have been let back into their homes.

"We don't know the cause at this stage and it would be very difficult to ascertain due to the extent of the damage, but we will be looking into that once we have tackled the fire."

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters continued to battle the fire near Stalybridge at daybreak on Wednesday

Ian Saxon, director of operations and neighbourhoods at Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council, said a maximum of 100 homes had been evacuated at the height of the fire.

"As we're standing here there are people returning and there are people who are deciding they want to go elsewhere," he said.

"We will support them wherever they choose to go."

Grandmother Pauline Lomas, 66, who had been evacuated but came home Wednesday morning to Carrbrook, welcomed the Army's intervention.

She said: "I'm shocked that they've been deployed as the smoke had subsided now.

"But we can't see how bad it is up on the moors now.

"It's fantastic how much everyone is rallying round to look after us and it shows how seriously they are taking if the Army is getting involved."