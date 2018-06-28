Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timelapse footage shows the spread of the fire near Saddleworth Moor

About 100 soldiers and an RAF Chinook helicopter have been deployed to tackle a fire near Saddleworth Moor, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Military help was requested on Wednesday to help battle the moorlands blaze, which has raged for days.

The fire covers 3.7miles (6km) of moorland above Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, and prompted the evacuation of up to 100 homes.

Firefighters will work through the night to tackle the blaze.

The troops from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, are being sent overnight from their barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, to join firefighters in Tameside.

They are due to support the effort by managing water lines and assisting in fire beating.

Fire chiefs had asked the military to help move high-volume pump equipment by air to help douse the flames.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fire has caused a lot of damage to the moors

Dave Keelan, director of emergency response at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), said it had asked for assistance "to move some high volume pumps by air to locations that we couldn't get them to with vehicles".

Military intervention would also allow firefighters to access more remote areas "so we can get there quicker with more people with the water supplies we hope to put in place to try and resolve the incident in a quicker nature", Mr Keelan added.

He said transporting two of the high volume pumps to remote locations would give his crews an "excellent quantity of water with a nice main across a big area that we can tap into".

Announcing the deployment of soldiers, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "I pay tribute to our armed forces' professionalism, dedication and sense of duty.

"They are proving once again that Britain can always depend on our troops to protect us no matter the time, no matter the place, and no matter the problem."

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters continued to battle the fire at daybreak on Wednesday

On Wednesday, firefighters had faced the arduous task of hauling pumps and hoses for up to two miles in blistering heat to reach parts of the fire.

Greater Manchester Police deployed a helicopter to assess the scene and United Utilities provided a helicopter to drop water on to remote areas.

Image copyright PA Image caption Helicopters have been used to drop water onto the burning ground

The blaze is now entering its fourth day, having started on Sunday it was initially brought under control but reignited on Monday and has continued throughout the hot and dry weather this week.

About 150 people were forced to leave their homes in the village of Carrbrook on Tuesday evening as the fire encroached, with many staying with family and friends.

The majority had returned by Wednesday afternoon.