Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit at a pedestrian crossing

A woman has been killed in a hit-and-run crash, police have said.

She was using a pedestrian crossing on Chester Road in Hulme, Manchester, at about 21:25 BST on Thursday when she was struck by a car, believed to be a silver Ford Mondeo.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information, saying the car that hit her would have extensive damage to the windscreen and the passenger side.

Sgt Danny Byrne said officers had "now built a clear picture of what has happened".

"I'd like to appeal directly to the driver of that vehicle - you need to make contact with us," he said.

"A family have lost their loved one and are desperate for answers and we will carry on doing everything we can to make sure we get them."