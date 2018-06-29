Image copyright Gary Barber/Geograph Image caption The man had been underwater for 20 minutes before he was found

A man has drowned in a reservoir in Greater Manchester, police have said.

He was underwater for 20 minutes at Audenshaw reservoir and was found after "an extensive search" at about 15:20 BST on Thursday, officers said.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died.

Swimming is not permitted in the area and police have warned about the potential dangers of being near deepwater lakes.

Earlier in June, the bodies of two men were recovered from reservoirs in Greater Manchester in separate incidents.