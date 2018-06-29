Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Maylyn Couperthwaite was killed in the attack in Bury

A woman who was stabbed to death by her mentally ill neighbour was "let down" by agencies who failed to share records over his behaviour.

Maylyn Couperthwaite, 52, died in the attack by Oliver Faughey at her home in Bury.

An inquest jury concluded mental health services failed to act on referrals and police did not share details of Faughey's violent offences.

Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust said care fell below its usual standards.

Bury Council's arm's length housing association Six Town Housing was criticised for failing to invite mental health services to a meeting to discuss issues around Faughey.

The jury at Rochdale Coroners' Court returned a verdict of death by unlawful killing.

'Needed help'

Paranoid schizophrenic Oliver Faughey, then 63, was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court in September 2016 with a recommendation he serve at least 10 years.

He admitted the manslaughter of Ms Couperthwaite in April 2016 and the grievous bodily harm of her mother Audrey, 80, who was stabbed during the attack.

Audrey Couperthwaite said had authorities listened to her concerns "they would have found that man needed help".

She added: "Now he's has to go to prison to get it."

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Oliver Faughey was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 10 years

Dorothy Cassidy, a former councillor for the Moorside ward who gave evidence to the inquest, said after the verdict: "They have both been let down by the system.

"I think it would be hard for the housing association to predict something like this but mental health services should have been able to make an assessment."

Assistant coroner for north Manchester Peter Sigee read out a narrative verdict from the jury which concluded: "The sharing of information between agencies involved was inadequate

"Four separate referrals sent to mental health services were not acted upon sufficiently and record keeping did not link these referrals.

"A formal mental health assessment should have been undertaken as a result of the first referral made in October 2010."

The inquest earlier heard Faughey believed his neighbours had installed cameras in the loft to spy on him and had hacked into his broadband.

Dr Henry Ticehurst, medical director at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We fully accept the coroner's findings and deeply apologise that the care provided on this occasion fell below the high standards we set ourselves."

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police claimed: "Since Maylyn's death we have reviewed our practices and have changed the processes we use to communicate with all of our partners."

The BBC has approached Six Town Housing for a comment.