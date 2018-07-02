Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sophie Smith was killed in the crash in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester

A man has admitted killing a teenager and injuring six others in a hit-and-run crash in Greater Manchester.

Sophie Smith, 19, died a day after the crash in Europa Way, Trafford Park, on 31 May.

Scott Watkins, 24, of Worsley Road North, Salford, pleaded guilty to eight offences including causing death by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced in August at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

Watkins, who appeared in court via video link, also admitted:

Four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Causing death while uninsured

Failing to stop after a road traffic collision

Failing to report a road traffic collision

Image caption Emergency services pictured following the crash in Trafford Park

In a statement released shortly after Ms Smith's death, her family described her as "an amazing daughter, sister and girlfriend".

They added: "Our hearts are broken. Sophie was our little angel and loved by everyone who knew her."

Watkins was refused bail and remanded until sentencing is due to take place next month.