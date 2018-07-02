Man admits Trafford Park hit-and-run killing
A man has admitted killing a teenager and injuring six others in a hit-and-run crash in Greater Manchester.
Sophie Smith, 19, died a day after the crash in Europa Way, Trafford Park, on 31 May.
Scott Watkins, 24, of Worsley Road North, Salford, pleaded guilty to eight offences including causing death by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced in August at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Watkins, who appeared in court via video link, also admitted:
- Four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- Causing death while uninsured
- Failing to stop after a road traffic collision
- Failing to report a road traffic collision
In a statement released shortly after Ms Smith's death, her family described her as "an amazing daughter, sister and girlfriend".
They added: "Our hearts are broken. Sophie was our little angel and loved by everyone who knew her."
Watkins was refused bail and remanded until sentencing is due to take place next month.