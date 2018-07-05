Image caption Mrs Cartwright was given her dog's medication for three days before the error was noticed

A woman was left "stunned and annoyed" when she caught a carer mistakenly giving her 82-year-old mother medication meant for her dog.

Barbara Cartwright, from Stretford, and her pet Jessie both take heart medication, but the carer gave her the dog's tablets for three days.

Her "astounded" daughter Julie Birchenough discovered the mix-up by chance while visiting.

Care provider Olive Care apologised and said the carer has been suspended.

Mrs Cartwright suffered no ill effects, but her daughter said the consequences could have been serious.

"The heart medication she has are ones to keep her [blood pressure] up," she said.

"If it drops, [it] can cause her to fall or faint and hurt herself quite seriously.

"The doctor came and checked her over, but had I not come in at that particular time and seen it happen, I don't know how long it could have gone on for."

Image caption Mrs Birchenough said her mother had suffered no ill effects from missing her medication

She said the packs of medication were not similar and it was the latest of a "catalogue of things" that have been poor about her mother's care.

"The week before, we found out they were giving my mum neat cordial without putting water into it," she said.

"And after the issue with the dog medication, we had two days when the carer just didn't turn up... and my mum was left without food for hours and hours."

She said as a result, the family was now looking for a different care provider.

She added that the dog, which was being treated for heart problems and kennel cough, was fine.

In a statement, Olive Care said it was an "incredibly unfortunate situation and we apologise profusely to those involved".

"It is not what the company would want our service to be like.

"We provide proper training to carers and do checks before employing them."