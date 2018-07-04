Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emma Galton was crossing a road in Manchester when she was hit by a car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed at a pedestrian crossing.

Emma Galton, 24, of Sale, died on Thursday after being hit by a car on Chester Road in Hulme, Manchester.

Police said Ms Galton, who was crossing the road, died at the scene. Her parents said they were "completely devastated".

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody.

He is also being questioned on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision.

A woman, also aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later released on bail.

'Heartbreaking time'

Paying tribute to their daughter, Ms Galton's parents said: "We are completely devastated to hear of our eldest daughter Emma's untimely death.

"We know she is at peace now in heaven."

They added: "We would like to take this opportunity to express heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the investigation and to everyone that helped our son to get back from his holiday so that he could be with us at this heartbreaking time."

Sgt Danny Byrne, of Greater Manchester Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.