Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released a photograph of the stolen motorcycle

Two "despicable" thieves who stole a motorbike from a rider and "left him for dead" after a crash are being sought by police.

The black and orange "125 KTM Trials style bike" was taken after the 28-year-old struck a lamp-post on Mount Road in Gorton, Manchester on 23 June.

The rider, who was later helped by a "Good Samaritan", remains in hospital.

Appealing for information, Det Con Nick Kershaw said someone "must know who preyed on this man".

Image copyright Google Image caption The rider hit a lamp-post at the junction of Kirkmanshulme Lane and Mount Road

He said stealing the bike and leaving the man for dead was "the lowest of the low".

"Thankfully, some true Good Samaritan's stopped to help the man shortly after," he added.

"This is a despicable crime. The thought of it makes me feel sick.

"We will do all that we can to find these cold-hearted criminals."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said one man, who was described as white and wearing a black helmet, had ridden past the crash on a moped before returning with a second man.

That man, who took the black and orange motorcycle, was said to be white, aged about 17 and of skinny build with short black hair.

The spokesman added that the rider's family wanted to thank the person who stopped to help, as they believe their son would have died at the scene if he had been left any longer.