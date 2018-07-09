Gatley death: Man, 84, charged with woman's murder
- 9 July 2018
An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Greater Manchester.
The body, believed to be that of 86-year-old Patricia Franks, was found at a house on Frances Avenue, Gatley, on Sunday.
Police had received a report a woman had died at the property at about 09:40 BST.
Lawrence Franks of Frances Avenue, Gatley, has been remanded in custody and is due before magistrates later.