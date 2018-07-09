Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found dead at a property on Frances Avenue

An 84-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Greater Manchester.

The body, believed to be that of 86-year-old Patricia Franks, was found at a house on Frances Avenue, Gatley, on Sunday.

Police had received a report a woman had died at the property at about 09:40 BST.

Lawrence Franks of Frances Avenue, Gatley, has been remanded in custody and is due before magistrates later.