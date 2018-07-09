Image copyright Ali Qureshi Image caption About 200 gathered outside Terminal 3 over fears the new site inconveniences people

Black cab drivers have been protesting outside Manchester Airport over claims a new taxi rank has moved too far from a terminal.

About 200 gathered outside Terminal 3 over fears the new site inconveniences elderly and disabled people.

Ali Qureshi, secretary of the Airport Taxi Association (ATA), said the new rank is "10 minutes walk" away.

An airport spokesman said passengers were unaffected and a review of the new system would be held in six weeks.

Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester Airport has "made several concessions in an attempt to resolve the issue"

Only around 3% of passengers use Hackney Carriages and the airport was disappointed by the action, the spokesman said.

Mr Qureshi said: "If we wait at this rank nobody will come to us - it is too far away.

"It is very difficult for elderly or disabled people - it is 10 minutes walk and full hazards for them.

"If the airport does not respond we will escalate our action to driving round Manchester city centre."

The airport spokesman said it has "made several concessions in an attempt to resolve the issue" and these include the guarantee of a review of the new system after six weeks.