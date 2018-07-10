Image copyright Reuters Image caption A spokesman said the decision to postpone was made after England's win on Saturday

A town's leaders are to play a political one-two to ensure councillors can "cheer on Gareth and the boys" during England's World Cup semi-final.

Oldham's full council was due to meet an hour before Wednesday's clash.

However, the authority tweeted that as football was "coming home", it would see a motion by leader Sean Fielding to "immediately adjourn", seconded by opposition head Howard Sykes.

Subject to approval, the meeting will then be "replayed" 24 hours later.

A spokesman said the "respective skippers" had decided to make the tactical switch following England's win over Sweden on Saturday.

However, constitutional rules meant the meeting could not "simply be cancelled", so a motion to substitute in a new meeting needed to be heard.

He added that there were no plans to screen the game at the council's offices after the meeting and if the motion passed, councillors would be free to watch wherever they liked.

England face Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 at 19:00 BST on Wednesday.