A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and misconduct in a public office.

The woman, in her 30s, was arrested after parts of HMP Hindley in Wigan, Greater Manchester, were searched as part of an anti-corruption operation.

A property in Golborne and a vehicle were also searched and suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.

The woman remains in police custody for questioning.