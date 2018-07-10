HMP Hindley worker arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 10 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and misconduct in a public office.
The woman, in her 30s, was arrested after parts of HMP Hindley in Wigan, Greater Manchester, were searched as part of an anti-corruption operation.
A property in Golborne and a vehicle were also searched and suspected Class A and Class B drugs were recovered.
The woman remains in police custody for questioning.