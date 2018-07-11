Boy, 13, among four charged with attempted murder in Bolton
- 11 July 2018
Boys aged 13 and 17 have been charged with attempted murder after two men were assaulted in Greater Manchester.
Police were called to Mere Gardens, Bolton at 07:30 BST on Sunday following reports that two men had been seriously injured.
Kieron Walters, 26 and of no fixed address, and 31-year-old Michael Hayes, of Mere Gardens, have all been charged with attempted murder.
All four were remanded to appear before Bolton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.