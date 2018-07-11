Image copyright Christopher Furlong/ Getty Image caption Police and forensic officers pictured at the scene of the discovery in January

A woman has admitted killing her father 12 years ago and burying his body in her back garden.

The remains of Kenneth Coombes were found in Reddish in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in January.

Barbara Coombes, 63, of Matlock Road in Reddish, appeared at Manchester Crown Court earlier and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police forensic tents could be seen outside the home in January

Ms Coombes killed her father in 2006, concealing his body until she walked into a local police station on 7 January and told officers what she had done.

Mr Coombes, who served with the RAF during World War Two, would have been in his late 80s at the time of his death.