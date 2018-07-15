Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred on Crompton Way after midnight

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was hit by a white Ford Fiesta on Crompton Way at about 01:45 BST.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Fiesta driver remained and no arrests have been made.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact them.