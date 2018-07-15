Image copyright GMP handout Image caption Stephen McGiffen was celebrating with friends

A man who was attacked while celebrating his 36th birthday has died, Greater Manchester Police has said.

Stephen McGiffen was with friends when there was "an altercation between several people" near an Oldham pub in the early hours of Friday, it said.

Emergency services found him with serious head injuries before taking him to hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson appealed for information, saying: "What we know so far is that there were a lot of people that came out of the bars and pubs on Yorkshire Street to witness the incident.

"Did you see an altercation between several people near to the Old Bank pub? Do you know who is responsible for Stephen losing his life?"

He said Mr McGiffen's family's lives had "been turned upside down".