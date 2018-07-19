Image copyright Reuters Image caption The police operation meant delays at Stockport viaduct

Train passengers in Greater Manchester have faced disruption to rail services while police deal with a man on a viaduct in Stockport.

British Transport Police said its officers were called to reports of a man on the track at 05:30 BST.

Some lines between Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport have been blocked and subject to delays.

Network Rail said disruption was expected until the end of service with some trains diverted.

Virgin Trains, which operates services between Manchester and London Euston, said Stockport and Macclesfield will not be served.

It is running a bus service between Macclesfield and Wilmslow.

Northern said replacement buses are running between Stockport and Hazel Grove and CrossCountry has buses in operation between Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.