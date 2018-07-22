Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after a "disturbance" on Brownlow Way in Bolton

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Greater Manchester.

The man in his 30s is thought to have been attacked during a "disturbance" at a block of flats in Brownlow Way, Bolton, overnight.

Four men, aged 43, 45, 46, 58, and three women, aged 36, 50 and 53, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels said there was "no risk to the wider community".

"Although we have seven people in custody, we are still in the early stages of our investigation into how this man has died."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police, saying: "It's vital that we hear from people who live in the area and heard a disturbance towards the end of last night or the early hours of this morning."