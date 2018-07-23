The death of a man whose body was found in a flat is being treated as suspicious by police.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the body of the man in his 50s was discovered in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, Manchester, on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said detectives were trying to piece together how the man died and urged anyone with information to contact GMP.

He said there will be extra patrols in the area and officers will be visiting houses and scouring CCTV in the area to establish how the man died.