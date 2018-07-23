Image copyright Anthony Hilton Image caption Armed police are outside the hotel

Armed police are at a hotel in Manchester where a woman was attacked and left with serious neck injuries.

Police said the victim managed to flee Beetham Tower on Deansgate at about 11:10 BST and flagged down officers outside.

Three men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim has lacerations to her neck and crime scenes are in place in one of the Hilton hotel's rooms.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed the incident is not believed to be related to terrorism or thought to be a random act.