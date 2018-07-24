Image copyright GMP Image caption Some cars parked on residential streets have been vandalised

Holidaymakers' cars left on residential streets near Manchester Airport could be towed away in a parking crackdown.

Manchester City Council said it has set up a dedicated enforcement team to deal with issues caused by "rogue" meet-and-greet companies leaving cars in Wythenshawe.

It has asked residents to report any issues and said it will use its enforcement powers when necessary.

Some cars parked on residential streets for long periods have been vandalised.

The council said there are firms operating which promise secure parking for airport passengers but vehicles are being left on the streets on Woodhouse Park, blocking junctions, driveways and paths.

It said one company has been prosecuted by the council's Trading Standards team and is set to be sentenced next month.

'Cowboys'

The airport said it is working with the council on an accredited scheme which legitimate meet-and-greet companies will be encouraged to sign up to.

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, said the situation "cannot be allowed to continue".

"The cowboys are deceiving their customers and endangering our residents by parking vehicles hazardously. We share local anger at their blatant disregard for people's safety," he said.

Manchester Airport recently scrapped free drop-offs outside terminals and the railway station with drivers now charged unless they use a free drop-off parking area about a mile away from the terminals.