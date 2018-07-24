Image copyright PA Image caption The victim is recovering at home after the incident

Five people arrested after a woman was attacked in a hotel in Manchester have been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old woman was treated for lacerations to her neck after the attack at the Hilton in the Beetham Tower on Deansgate.

Three men, a woman and a 17-year-old girl arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man also arrested remains in custody for questioning.

The released men are aged 24 and two aged 26, and the woman is 20.

The victim was attacked inside the hotel and flagged down officers outside the building at about 11:10 BST on Monday.

She was later discharged from hospital.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were continuing to investigate, and appealed for information.