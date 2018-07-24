Image copyright Family handout Image caption Michael Marler, 37, admits the manslaughter of Danielle Richardson but denies murder

A man stabbed his girlfriend to death during a "drugs spree" and then jumped out of a second-floor window, a court was told.

Michael Marler, 37, knifed Danielle Richardson 15 times in her face, neck and back in a Manchester city centre apartment, a jury heard.

At Manchester Crown Court, Mr Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, admits manslaughter but denies murder.

He told police he had "no recollection of the violence within the flat".

The jury was told Mr Marler had been out with Miss Richardson, 24, on the evening of 12 February before returning to the flat in Ancoats where they were staying while her house was being redecorated.

Neil Usher, prosecuting, said: "By 8am the following morning Danielle Richardson was dead. She had been stabbed 15 times with a knife."

The jury heard just after 07:30 GMT on 13 February Mr Marler, who had been taking crack cocaine with Miss Richardson, jumped 25ft (7.6m) from the second floor and landed on top of a car.

'Covered in blood'

Peter Sheridan told the court he was saying goodbye to his wife Lynn when he heard a bang.

"I thought it was a body, I thought he was dead and then he started moving," he said.

Mr Marler, who was covered in blood, tried to punch Mrs Sheridan in the face and also punched and bit passer-by Omar Abbas, the court heard.

When police arrived to restrain Mr Marler, he was heard saying: "I'm dead, I'm dead, she's dead."

They noticed blood on the window of the flat and discovered Miss Richardson's body inside, the jury was told.

In police interviews, Mr Marler said he and Miss Richardson, from Oldham, had gone on a "drugs spree" in the weeks leading up to her death.

He said they had been to buy crack cocaine the evening they checked into the flat, where they planned to stay for two nights.

Mr Usher said: "He told the police that whilst he was used to taking crack cocaine, these particular drugs had an unusual effect upon him and, he claimed, he had absolutely no recollection of the violence within the flat, or how Miss Richardson came about her injuries."

The trial, which is expected to last seven days, continues.