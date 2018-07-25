Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where the baby girl was discovered in Heywood

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was found in woodland.

The girl's body was found near Peel Lane, Heywood, Rochdale on 4 April. Police later named her 'Pearl', meaning precious.

Greater Manchester Police said a man, 48, and a woman, 33, both from the Rochdale area were arrested earlier.

The pair have also been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth and preventing a lawful burial.