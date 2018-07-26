Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where the baby girl was discovered in Heywood

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby girl was found in woodland in have been released on bail.

The newborn, named Pearl by Greater Manchester Police, was found near Peel Lane in Heywood, Rochdale, in April.

A 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman arrested on Wednesday were released pending further inquiries, the force said.

Detectives also searched premises in the town on Wednesday.

The Press Association reported that its sources had confirmed that the suspects were the child's parents.

GMP refused to confirm their identity.