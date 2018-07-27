Frank Lennon: Murder arrest after man found dead
27 July 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 53-year-old man who was found dead in Manchester.
Frank Lennon was discovered at his home in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police launched a murder inquiry after a post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered "unexplained injuries".
An 18-year-old man, from Middleton, has been detained and remains in custody for questioning.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.