Image copyright Family handout Image caption Frank Lennon was found at his Collyhurst home

A suspect is to appear in court over the murder of a man found dead in his Manchester home.

The body of Frank Lennon, 53, was discovered by police in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had "unexplained injuries".

Daniels Kurmelov, of Dalton Road, Middleton, is charged with murder and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later. The 18-year-old remains in custody.