Frank Lennon death: Man charged with murder
- 28 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A suspect is to appear in court over the murder of a man found dead in his Manchester home.
The body of Frank Lennon, 53, was discovered by police in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination revealed he had "unexplained injuries".
Daniels Kurmelov, of Dalton Road, Middleton, is charged with murder and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later. The 18-year-old remains in custody.