Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Melissa Darbyshire told police she only consumed alcohol once she was back at home

A drink-driver told police she had no idea that she had even hit a cyclist, let alone killed him.

Melissa Darbyshire, 33, from Cheshire, was jailed for eight years for killing Miroslaw Chlap, 48, in September 2016.

A jury at Chester Crown Court convicted her of causing death by careless driving while under the influence.

Police said Darbyshire, of Tabley Road, Knutsford "lied" about the crash and her drinking. Mr Chlap's family said her "deception was "hideous".

Mr Chlap was cycling home from his job as a chef at the Cottons Hotel in Knutsford when Darbyshire hit him just after 22:00 on 4 September 2016.

Cheshire Police said the "impact was so severe that Mr Chlap flew off his bike on to a nearby embankment".

The windscreen of Ms Darbyshire's Volkswagen Amorak was shattered, with the front of the car suffering severe damage.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Miroslaw Chlap was killed while cycling home from work

When police visited her home she was "in a dishevelled state" with slurred speech and smelling heavily of alcohol.

A breath test found she had consumed twice the legal alcohol limit.

PC Cath Hilton said Darbyshire had denied being drunk.

She also claimed not to know that she had hit Mr Chlap and later said she only had a drink after returning home.

"Thankfully the jury saw through her lies," added PC Hilton.

Mr Chlap's brother-in-law Marcin Marek said: "Throughout the trial I did not notice even a bit of remorse or regret from Ms Darbyshire for what happened on that night and her attempt to deceive all by presenting false evidence was simply hideous."

His widow Nina said: "The person who caused the accident has ruined my and my kids' lives."

And she lamented that fact that her husband "will not bless his son as he receives his first communion; he will not be happy for his elder son to go to university."