Image copyright Google Image caption The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC)

A taxi driver died when a car being chased by police crashed into several vehicles.

Police said the man was hit as he was either leaving or entering a car in Denton, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers started following a vehicle, which was being driven suspiciously, at about 12:40 BST

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving.

Eye-witnesses told the BBC they saw police officers giving the driver first aid.

GMP said the car failed to stop and hit several other cars during the short pursuit, and officers are searching for a third man who fled the scene.

Ch Supt Neil Evans, said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force has not confirmed whether the man, who died at the scene, had been in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, but a North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was called to the site following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

St Lawrence Road was closed at the junction with Stockport Road.