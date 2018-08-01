Image copyright GMP Image caption Allen Ingram was hit as he got out of his car

A "completely innocent" taxi driver who died in a police chase has been named.

Allen Ingram, 64, was hit by a car being followed by police as he was getting in or out of his taxi in Denton, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

Officers started following a vehicle being driven suspiciously at 12:45 BST.

Police are hunting for the driver who they say fled the scene after the crash. A man, 39, and a woman, 37, who were arrested at the scene have been released.

The pair had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but police said no further action will be taken against them.

Image caption The crash has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a white Vauxhall Mokka failed to stop for officers and hit several other cars during a short pursuit.

Mr Ingram had been standing next to his taxi when it was hit in St Lawrence Road.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene but died of his injuries.

Eyewitness Ali Yousuf told the BBC he "heard a big bang" and saw a police officer giving Mr Ingram first aid.

'Heart breaks'

Ch Supt Neil Evans said it was an "absolutely devastating day for all involved".

"This completely innocent man has lost his life after getting caught up in this incident.

"The man's family have now been made aware. My heart breaks at the thought of what they must be going through."

He urged the driver of the him to "do the right thing and hand yourself in".

The force said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct "in line with normal police procedure".