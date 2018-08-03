Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage captured Marler landing on a car parked outside the flat

A man who stabbed his partner to death before jumping out of a second-floor window has been jailed for life.

Michael Marler, 37, was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of the murder of Danielle Richardson at a flat in Manchester during a "drugs spree"

Marler, of Brideoak Street, Oldham, had admitted knifing the 24-year-old but denied intending to kill her.

Sentencing judge Richard Mansell QC told him he must serve a minimum of 21 years.

Miss Richardson was stabbed 15 times in her face, neck and back.

The couple had been out to the cinema and shopping on 12 February 2018 before returning to a flat in Ancoats, where they were staying while her house was being redecorated.

They had both smoked cannabis and taken crack cocaine before her death, a jury was told.

At about 07:30 BST the next day, CCTV footage captured Marler landing on a car parked outside the flat after jumping 25ft (7.6m) from a second-storey window.

Dripping in blood, he tried to steal the car before hitting and kicking a number of vehicles, punching and biting a passer-by and attempting to get into another car, the court heard.

When police arrived they noticed blood on the window of the flat and found Miss Richardson's body inside.

Following sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Bob Tonge said Miss Richardson "bravely tried to defend herself and fight for her life" before Marler went on a "violent rampage".

He said Marler's "despicable actions brutally took away an innocent life".

Her family said: "Today her killer has been sentenced, and justice has been served.

"We can try to repair our heartache although no matter how long the sentence is, it will not bring Dannii back or make our loss any easier."

The case has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) due to contact Greater Manchester Police had with Miss Richardson over a two-year period before she died.