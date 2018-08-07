Image copyright Wesley Pearce Image caption A plume of thick black smoke from the fire drifted towards Manchester city centre

A fire involving a large quantity of tyres has halted trains and sent a plume of black smoke across Greater Manchester.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near a railway line in Ford Lane in the Pendleton area of Salford at 05:44 BST.

Some trains between Manchester Victoria and Wigan have been cancelled or delayed, Northern said.

Road closures are in place at Ford Lane and Greenwood Street, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Image copyright Hendo1980 Image caption The smoke could be seen rising above Salford and Manchester

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) has asked people in the area to keep doors and windows shut.

"The fire is close to the train line but is not encroaching and has also created a large plume of smoke which is drifting towards Manchester city centre", GMFRS said.

Northern tweeted the fire was "affecting services both towards Wigan and Manchester which are currently suspended".

GMFRS said crews had made "good progress" tackling the fire, which is now under control.

Police inquiries into the blaze on Greenwood Street are ongoing.