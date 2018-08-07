Image copyright GMP Image caption Police are treating Michael Martin's disappearance as a "non-body murder"

Police have offered a £50,000 reward for information to solve the suspected murder of a man who disappeared two years ago.

Michael Martin was last seen at a petrol station in Kearsley, Greater Manchester, on 7 August 2016.

There have been no further sightings of the 25-year-old, from Salford, and police are treating his disappearance as a "non-body murder".

His mother Karen said not knowing what happened to her son had been "torture".

She added: "I know he's out there somewhere, and to never be able to see him, speak to him, hug him or tell him how much I love him - it's a nightmare every day".

Image copyright GMP Image caption Michael Martin was last seen at a petrol station in Kearsley

The reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ms Martin said her son was a "popular child" who loved football, the gym and socialising but "took the wrong path that got him into some trouble".

She said he was happy when she last saw him a few days before he went missing and the pair "had a hug and a kiss".

She called on anybody with information to contact police.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Mr Martin's mother Karen called on anyone with information to come forward

"You have to have a conscience, you cannot live with this," she said.

"We need to know. We're never going to be at rest until we find out where our son is, no matter what's happened to him, no matter how gruesome or awful it is".

In a previous appeal police said they believed Mr Martin may have been assaulted shortly before he was reported missing.

They have searched several properties and an area of wasteland in Kearsley, while his car was discovered in Vermere Avenue.

Det Supt Lewis Hughes described the case as "truly heart-breaking" and said police believe someone "within the local community" knows what happened.

He added: "If you know anything at all, I implore you, please get in touch."