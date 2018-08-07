Image caption Drivers are being advised to avoid the Ardwick area of Manchester

A large fire has broken out at a cash-and-carry in Manchester, which has led to plumes of smoke being seen across the city skyline.

Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze at Imperial Knitwear Ltd in the Ardwick area of the city after being called at about 19:00 BST.

Smoke can be seen from about three miles away.

Police said the building had been evacuated and there are no reports of casualties.

Image caption People have been told to keep their windows shut after the blaze broke out in the Ardwick area

The fire service has appealed to people not to make any further calls as they are aware of the blaze.

Drivers have been advised to avoid Hyde Road and people have been told to keep their windows shut.

Police have closed the road in front of the Apollo Theatre, which is close to the fire scene.

Skip Twitter post by @manchesterfire Our colleagues at @NW_Fire_Control have received over 100 calls from members of the public. They have the situation in hand, so please don't call about the fire on Hyde Road in #Ardwick whilst they deal with deploying our resources to the scene. Thank you 👍🏼 https://t.co/DDGV7EZJmd — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) August 7, 2018 Report