A man stole women's clothing from a home and tried on various items in the garden before apparently climbing on to the roof and touching himself inappropriately, police said.

Police are searching for the man after the "unusual" incident in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on 29 July.

After trying on the clothes, the man was challenged by an occupant of the house and fled.

The episode had "distressed" the home's occupants, police said.

Det Con Andrew Partington appealed for anybody who saw a person acting "strangely" between 02:00 and 02:40 BST on Brambling Way, Lowton, to contact Greater Manchester Police.

He said: "We believe this crime was potentially sexually-motivated and it's important that we find the individual responsible."