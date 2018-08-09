Image copyright GMP Image caption Christian Hickey and his mother Jayne were shot on their doorstep

A man has been charged over the shooting of a seven-year-old boy and his mother on the doorstep of their home in Salford.

Jayne Hickey, then aged 30, and her son Christian were both shot in the legs when two men knocked on their front door in October 2015.

Carne Thomasson, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Greater Manchester Police said Mr Thomasson was arrested in Spain in June.