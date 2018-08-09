Image copyright Google Image caption Rahman Begum was found with "multiple stab wounds" in Clement Royds Street, Rochdale

A mother helped her daughter escape a troubled arranged marriage before she was stabbed to death by her angry son-in-law, a jury has heard.

Muhammad Tafham, 31, denies murdering Rahman Begum, 46, at her home in Rochdale on 7 February.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard she was killed after his 25-year-old wife Aysha left him to move back in with her long-term partner in Bradford.

Mother-of-five Mrs Begum was found dead on the floor with a knife in her hand.

The jury heard Aysha Tafham had continued seeing her partner despite entering into an arranged marriage with the accused in Pakistan.

The court was also told the couple needed to live together for three years in order for Mr Tafham to be allowed to stay in the United Kingdom.

They constantly argued, though, and eventually Mrs Tafham asked for a divorce, which he refused.

'Major stab wounds'

Two days after Aysha Tafham went back to her boyfriend in West Yorkshire, the court heard that her mother helped trick Mr Tafham into leaving the home they all shared in in Clement Royds Street.

This move, the jury was told, was designed to allow Aysha to return with her boyfriend to collect her belongings.

She said her mother had told her boyfriend: "Look after my daughter" and had said to her: "Don't ruin your life, go live it."

Mrs Begum was found lying on the kitchen floor and pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered three major stab wounds, one right through her heart.

'Suicide'

The prosecution said Mr Tafham killed Mrs Begum in anger and then placed the 12in (30cm) kitchen knife in her hand to make it look like suicide.

The court heard, however, that Mrs Tafham had told detectives that her mother had no reason to kill herself.

She said her father, Gulraiz Sharif, did not accept her relationship with her boyfriend and that she had only agreed to the arranged marriage with Mr Tafham to keep her dad happy.

She said Mr Tafham threatened her over the phone the day after she fled to Bradford.

She added: "He always used to say, 'I have got a feeling someone is going to get killed out of your family'."

Andrew Thomas QC, prosecuting, asked her: "Did your mother ever say you were bringing shame to the family?"

Mrs Tafham replied: "No, she did not."

The court heard that while Mrs Begum had told her GP that she was feeling "low", she had no formal record of depression or any other psychiatric disorder.

The trial continues.