Car mounts pavement and smashes into Dukinfield house
- 13 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car has ploughed into a home in Greater Manchester, crashing through the front door and breaking a window.
The Vauxhall mounted the pavement and veered into the house in Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, at 02:15 BST.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said a woman was in the house at the time, although police said there were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the crash remained unclear and the safety of the home was being assessed, the fire service said.