Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The shooting took place in Claremont Road after the first day of the Caribbean Carnival

Three people, including a 12-year-old girl, remain in hospital following a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Twelve people were hurt at a street party in Claremont Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after the city's Caribbean Carnival.

Police said two men, aged 23 and 30, and the girl are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Several victims suffered "pellet-type wounds", while a man broke his leg.

Police believe a shotgun was fired at least twice into a large crowd of people.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people attend the Caribbean Carnival every year in Alexandra Park

Ch Supt Wasim Chaudhry, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said answers as to the motive may lie within the Moss Side community.

He said detectives were following numerous lines of inquiry about the "truly shocking attack".

"A key part of that work to establish the full picture is information from the community being fed into the investigation team by members of the public," he said.

"The person responsible for this incident recklessly fired a gun into a crowd of people enjoying a celebration of Caribbean culture, which included children."

He added the 12-year-old girl "should make a full recovery."

The weapon believed to have been used in the attack has yet to be recovered.