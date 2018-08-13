Image copyright Google

A mother who was helping her daughter escape a troubled arranged marriage never spoke about killing herself, her husband has told a murder trial.

Muhammad Tafham, 31, denies killing Rahman Begum, 46, in her Rochdale home.

The Crown says he stabbed her before trying to make it look like suicide.

The court previously heard that the mother-of-five had been trying to help Aysha Gulraiz, 25, escape her marriage to Mr Tafham and return to her long-term boyfriend in Bradford.

Mrs Begum was found dead on 7 February, lying on the kitchen floor with a 12-inch knife in her hand, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court has heard.

The prosecution alleges the defendant deliberately placed the blade in her hand.

On Monday, Mrs Begum's husband Gulraiz Sharif told the court that his wife, known as Ruksana, was "happy" and planning a six-week holiday when he spoke to her on a video phone call from Pakistan the night before she was found lying in a pool of blood.

'No depression'

Prosecutor Andrew Thomas QC asked him: "Did Ruksana that night, or ever, tell you she was thinking of killing herself?"

"No. Why would she kill herself?" he replied. "She didn't have any problems. She was happy, she was very happy."

The trial has heard that Ms Gulraiz continued seeing her boyfriend despite marrying Mr Tafham, a cousin on her father's side, who joined her in the United Kingdom in September 2016.

The pair rowed constantly when they tried to live together.

The jury further heard that the defendant would only agree to her requests for a divorce after she had lived with him for three years - a move motivated by his desire to stay in the UK.

The Crown says Mr Tafham killed Mrs Begum in anger a day after she helped trick him to leave the family home in Clement Royds Street so that her daughter and boyfriend could swiftly collect her belongings.

The jury has heard that it will be Mr Tafham's case that when he found Mrs Begum lying dead, he panicked and fled because he thought he would be blamed.

The trial continues.