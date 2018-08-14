Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire Service Image caption The blaze broke out at about 22:30 BST

Up to 30 homes have been evacuated as firefighters tackle a blaze at a mill.

The fire at the mill on Greenfield Lane in Rochdale broke out at about 22:30 BST.

Greater Manchester Fire Service has 10 engines and more than 50 firefighters at the scene.

A spokesman said between 20 and 30 homes had been evacuated "as a precaution", with Bury and Rochdale Magistrates' Court opened as a refuge.

Residents nearby are being urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Image caption More than 50 firefighters are tackling the blaze

The A664 is closed in both directions between Dicken Green and Oldham Road, while closures are also in place on Milkstone Road and Well I' Th Lane.

The spokesman said fire engines from various stations were at the scene with crews using handheld jets on the ground and a hydraulic platform to fight the fire from the air.

The spokesman said: "Firefighters are working hard to stop fire spread and protect nearby buildings."