A man and woman had machetes held to their throats by burglars in a "terrifying attack" at their home, police say.

Three armed raiders stole jewellery and cash from the house in Manchester at 21:30 BST on Sunday.

One of the gang also punched the man several times in his head, at the house on Kingsway.

Det Insp Madeline Kelly said the victims, aged in their 60s, suffered a "truly harrowing ordeal".

Greater Manchester Police said the burglars broke into the house, in East Didsbury, through the front door.

One of the gang held a machete to the man's throat before punching him repeatedly and threatening to kill him if he did not hand over any valuables.

The woman was forced upstairs by another member who also held a machete to her throat punched and threatened to kill her if she did not hand over any cash and jewels.

Det Insp Kelly said: "These criminals have put their victims through a truly harrowing ordeal.

"No one should be subjected to such a terrifying attack in their own home."