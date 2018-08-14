Image copyright Pranaydeep Reddy Image caption Six fire engines are at the scene of the blaze in Frederick Road

Fire crews are tackling a massive fire at a recycling plant.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the blaze at JWS Waste in Frederick Road, Salford, started some time before 17:30 BST.

Fifty firefighters and six fire engines are currently at the scene.

GMFRS advised residents living nearby to close windows and doors due to the amount of smoke in the area. It also asked people to avoid the area as there are a number of road closures in place.

Skip Twitter post by @manchesterfire 📽️🔥 Aerial footage from the scene at a large recycling plant in Frederick Road, Salford shows the extent of the fire that our crews are currently tackling.

⚠️💨 There is a lot of smoke in the area, so if you live locally, please ensure your windows and doors are closed. pic.twitter.com/RSniHW8H1O — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) August 14, 2018 Report

Parts of Broad Street, Frederick Road, Lower Broughton Road, Cromwell Road and Lissadel Street are closed, GMFRS said.

Stephen Coen, councillor for Irwell Riverside, tweeted that the fire was "burning aggressively".

The same plant was ravaged by a large fire in 2015.