A man has been charged with murder after a man's body was found at a house, police have said.

The victim, 49-year-old Lee McConnell, was found at a property in Palatine Street, Rochdale on Saturday.

Martin McBrine, 43, of Palatine Street, Rochdale, has been charged with murder. A second man, Harry Mee, 69, also of Palatine Street, has been charged with assisting an offender.

The men are due to appear before Manchester magistrates on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police said a 69-year-old woman arrested on Sunday has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 49-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.