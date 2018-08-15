Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Part of the building opposite has collapsed

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a mill opposite a Manchester prison.

Greater Manchester Fire Service said 10 engines and two hydraulic platforms were at the fire in Southall Street which broke out around 04:51 BST.

The fire is on the top floor of the four-storey building - understood to be a furniture warehouse - and part of the building has collapsed.

Roads near the scene and HMP Manchester, formerly known as Strangeways, are closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

At the scene - Inzy Rashid BBC Radio Manchester

Part of top half of the converted mill has been completely destroyed as the roof has collapsed.

I can see flames through the windows rising through the top of the building, which is now office and business space.

There is debris on Southall Street, with bricks scattered across the road.

This is right opposite HMP Manchester, which is known locally as Strangeways prison.

Its tower is a local landmark and you can't see it because of the billowing plume of smoke which is blowing across the road.

This is close to one of the main roads into the city and traffic chaos is expected in the rush hour.