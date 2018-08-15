Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was not believed to be a shop worker

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a shop in Greater Manchester.

The victim, aged in his 40s, died in hospital after police were called to the Premier convenience store on Ainsworth Road, Radcliffe at 07:30 BST.

A police spokeswoman said the victim was not believed to be a shop worker.

A 35-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Part of Ainsworth Road is cordoned off while police investigate.

'Cruelly taken away'

Chief Insp Phil Spurgeon, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "An innocent man's life has been cruelly taken away and we have specialist officers supporting his family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"My thoughts are with this man's family and we are determined to get them some answers."